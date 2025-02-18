Anoka City Council 02-18-2025

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1 January 27, 2025 Worksession.
February 3, 2025 Regular Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. 2025 Street Surface Improvement Project – Lund Blvd & McKinley St; Public Improvement Hearing.
- 5.2. 2025 Street Surface Improvement Project – Lund Blvd & McKinley St; Assessment Hearing.
- 5.1.a & 9.1. RES/2025 Street Surface Improvement Project – Lund Blvd & McKinley St; Order Project and Authorize the Preparation of Plans & Specifications. (MOVED UP FROM SECTION 9 - ACTION TO BE TAKEN AFTER BOTH HEARINGS TAKE PLACE)
- 5.2.a. & 9.2. RES/2025 Street Surface Improvement Project – Lund Blvd & McKinley St; Adopt Assessment Roll. (MOVED UP FROM SECTION 9 - ACTION TO BE TAKEN AFTER BOTH HEARINGS TAKE PLACE)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/2025 Street Surface Improvement Project – Lund Blvd & McKinley St; Order Project and Authorize the Preparation of Plans & Specifications. (ACTED UPON AFTER BOTH PUBLIC HEARINGS TAKE PLACE)
- 9.2. RES/2025 Street Surface Improvement Project – Lund Blvd & McKinley St; Adopt Assessment Roll. (ACTED UPON AFTER BOTH PUBLIC HEARINGS TAKE PLACE)
- 9.3.a. ORD/Amendments to Chapter 66 Traffic and Vehicles, Article I. & Article II. Division I & Division 2. (2nd Reading)
- 9.3.b. RES/Summary of Ordinance Amending Chapter 66 Traffic and Vehicles, Article I. & Article II. Division I & Division 2.
- 9.4. RES/2040 Comprehensive Plan Amendment, Chapter 2 – Land Use (Implementation of Anoka Station Area Master Plan Update).
- 9.5. ORD/Zoning Map Amendment; Transit Oriented Development District (Implementation of Anoka Station Area Master Plan Update). (1st Reading)
- 9.6. ORD/Zoning Text Amendment; Chapter 78 – Zoning, Article V – District Regulations, Division 5 – Mixed-Use Districts, Section 78-317 – Transit Oriented Development (TOD) District. (1st Reading)
- 9.7. RES/2025 Lead Service Line Replacement Project; Order Project, Waive Public Improvement Hearing, and Authorize Plans & Specifications.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Appointments to Boards/Commissions to Fill Vacancies.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT