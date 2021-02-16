Anoka City Council 02-16-2021

- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1 January 4, 2021 Executive Session.
February 1, 2021 Executive Session.
February 1, 2021 Regular Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1 Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1 Park Board Items:
7.1.A 2020 Park and Recreation Board Annual Review.
7.2 Planning Items: NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1 RES/2021 Swede Town Street Renewal Project; Approve Plans & Specifications, Authorize Advertisement for Bids and Set a Bid Date.
9.2 RES/Approving a Joint Powers Agreement with Metro-INET for Technology Support Services.
9.3 ORD/Amending Chpt.78 Zoning, Article VIII Signs Section 78-518 B-1 Highway Business District and Section 78-519 B-2 Shopping Center Business District. (1st Reading)
9.4 RES/U.S. Highway 10/169 Improvement Project; Correction of Legal Descriptions of Parcel 21 and Parcel 22.
9.5 RES/Anoka County CSAH-7 (7th Avenue) Mill & Overlay Improvements; Approve Joint Powers Agreement with Anoka County Highway Department.
9.6 RES/Adopting Goals for 2021-2022.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1 Recommendation on Appointment to Charter Commission.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1 Tentative Agendas.
12.2 COVID-19: City Operations, Changes, and Impacts – Questions, Comments, and Discussion.
- ADJOURNMENT
