Anoka City Council 02-05-2024

- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- COUNCIL MINUTES
- OPEN FORUM 4.1 Anoka Chapter 470 Vietnam Veterans of America.
- OPEN FORUM 4.2 Police Activity Update.
- OPEN FORUM 4.3 Highway 10 Anoka Solution; Construction Accomplishments.
- OPEN FORUM
- PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- CONSENT AGENDA
- REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS 9.1 RES/Appointment of Election Judges for 2024 Elections.\
- ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS 9.2 RES/Anoka Rum River Dam Reconstruction and Modification Project; Approve Grant Contract Agreement with the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
- ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS 9.3 RES/2024 Street Renewal Project; Franklin Area Phase II, Approve Plans & Specifications, Authorize Advertisement to Bid, and Set Bid Date.
- ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS 9.4 RES/Approving Time of Use Pricing Rate Structure for (EV) Electric Vehicle Chargers.
- UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS 11.1 Appointment to the Economic Development Commission.
- NEW BUSINESS 11.2 Appointment to the Heritage Preservation Commission.
- NEW BUSINESS 11.3 Appointment of (3) Citizens to Serve on the Jail Task Force Committee.
- UPDATES & REPORTS 12.1 Tentative Agendas.