Anoka City Council 02-03-2025

- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1 January 21, 2025 Regular Meeting.
January 21, 2025 Summary of Closed Executive Session; Performance Evaluation-City Attorney
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S) - NONE
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1. 2024 Annual Report from Human Rights Commission
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. ORD/Amendments to Chapter 66 Traffic and Vehicles, Article I. & Article II. Division I & Division 2. (1st Reading)
- 9.2. RES/Planned Unit Development (PUD) Amendment; Eastview Meadows Addition.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Cannabis Retail Business Registration Multiple Application Selection Process Policy.
- 11.2. Recommended Appointment to the Charter Commission; Teresa Cleveland.
- 11.3. Anoka County Jail Expansion – Consideration to Update and Revise City Generated “Justice Center” Option.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT