Anoka City Council 02-01-2021

- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1 January 19, 2021 Regular Meeting
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1 Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1 Golf Course Items:
7.1.A Golf Summary Update
7.2 Planning Items:
7.2.A ORD/Amending Chapter 78 Section 78-562 (e) Walls, Fences, and Hedges ( 2nd Reading)
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1 Tentative Agendas.
12.2 COVID-19: City Operations, Changes, and Impacts – Questions, Comments, and Discussion
- ADJOURNMENT