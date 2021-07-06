Anoka City Council 01-21-2025

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1. January 6, 2025 Regular Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 4.2. Interviews with City Council Candidates.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S) - NONE
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Declaring Appointment to Fill Vacancy on the City Council.
OATH OF OFFICE; Newly Appointed City Councilmember.
- 9.2. RES/Annual Designations & Appointments to Various Committees - Part II.
- 9.3. RES/2025 Street Surface Improvement Project – Lund Blvd & McKinley St; Receiving Feasibility Report and Calling of Public Improvement Hearings.
- 9.4. RES/2025 Street Surface Improvement Project – Lund Blvd & McKinley St; Calling Of Assessment Hearing.
- 9.5. RES/Trunk Highway 47 Corridor and BNSF Grade Separation Project; Approve and Authorize the Execution of the Federal Transportation Grants Technical Assistance and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (“IIJA”) Discretionary Match Assistance Grant Agreement with the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation.
- 9.6. RES/Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan Review; 630 E. River Rd. (Three Rivers Mechanical)
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Development of Request For Proposals for Legal Services and Establishing Process Timeline.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT