- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 January 4, 2021 Regular Meeting
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Recognition of Long Standing Board/Commission Members; Jim Neilson & Zilla Way.
- 4.2 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearing(s)
5.1 2021 Swede Town Street Renewal Project; Public Improvement Hearing.
5.2 2021 Swede Town Street Renewal Project; Public Assessment Hearing.
- 6. Consent Agenda
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items:
7.1.A RES/Site Plan Review; Law Enforcement Training Center.
7.1.B ORD/Amending Chapter 78 Section 78-562 (e) Walls, Fences, and Hedges. (1st Reading)
- 8. Petitions, Requests & Comminication
- 9. Ordinances & Resolutions
9.1. RES/2021 Swede Town Street Renewal Project; Order Project and Authorize the Preparation of Plans & Specifications.
9.2 RES/2021 Swede Town Street Renewal Project; Adopt Assessment Roll.
9.3 RES/ Law Enforcement Training Center/Animal Containment; Approve Plans & Specifications and Authorize Ad For Bidding.
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Consideration of Appointment(s) to Charter Commission; Tim Sheie and Destin Anderson.
- 12. Updates & Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas.
12.2 COVID-19: City Operations, Changes, and Impacts – Questions, Comments, and Discussion.
- Adjournment
Anoka City Council 01-19-2021
