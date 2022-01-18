Anoka City Council 01-18-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1. 2022 Street Renewal Project - Swede Town Phase II, Public Improvement Hearing. RES/2022 Street Renewal Project – Swede Town Phase II; Order Project and Authorize the Preparation of Plans & Specifications
- 5.2. 2022 Street Renewal Project - Swede Town Phase II, Assessment Hearing. RES/2022 Street Renewal Project - Swede Town Phase II, Adopt Assessment Roll.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
7.1. Planning Items: NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/2022 Street Renewal Project – Swede Town Phase II; Order Project and Authorize the Preparation of Plans & Specifications. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.2. RES/2022 Street Renewal Project - Swede Town Phase II, Adopt Assessment Roll. (ACTED UPON AFTER PUBLIC HEARING)
- 9.3. RES/2022 Street Surface Improvement Project; Order Project and Authorizes Preparation of Plans & Specifications.
- 9.4. RES/Highway 10 Rum River Bridge and Corridor Project; Approve Limited Use Permit with the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation for a Non-Motorized Recreational Trail in the Right-of-Way of Trunk Highway 10 at 4th Avenue.
- 9.5. RES/Highway 10 Rum River Bridge and Corridor Project; Approve Limited Use Permit with the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation for a Motorized Recreational Snowmobile Trail in the Right-of-Way of Trunk Highway 10 at Maple Avenue.
- 9.6. RES/Highway 10 Rum River Bridge and Corridor Project; Approve Cooperative Construction Agreement and Authorization to Execute the Agreement with the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation.
- 9.7. RES/Summary Publication of ORD-2022-1756; Amending Chpt 78, Article V, Division 3, Section 78-265(c), B-1 Highway Business Conditional Uses & Chapter 78, Article V, Division 3, Section 78-265(i) Specific Conditional Use Permit Standards.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- 13. ADJOURNMENT