Anoka City Council 01-06-2025

- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
OATH OF OFFICE:
Mayor Erik Skogquist
Councilmember Heather Rostad
Councilmember Jeff Weaver
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1 November 25, 2024 Worksession.
December 9, 2024 Worksession.
December 16, 2024 Regular Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 4.2. APPA Mutual Aid Award.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S) - NONE
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION – NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Declaring Vacancy on City Council and Establishing Process to Fill Vacancy.
- 9.2. RES/Annual Designations & Appointments to Various Committees - Part I.
- 9.3. RES/Annual Designation of Financial Depositories.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS - NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS - NONE
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT