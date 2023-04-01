Anoka City Council 01-04-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- OATH OF OFFICE: Councilmember Sam Scott, Councilmember Erik Skogquist, Mayor Phil Rice
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Chris Riley; Anoka Car Show Recap and Presentation of Check.
- 4.2. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Annual Designations & Appointments to Various Committees.
- 9.2. RES/Annual Designations of Financial Depositories.
- 9.3. RES/Approving Master Subscriber Agreement for Minnesota Court Data Services for Governmental Agencies
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Consideration of Appointment to Heritage Preservation Commission; Cory Rahn.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT