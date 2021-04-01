- 1. Call to order
- 2. Oath of Office
Councilmember Jeff Weaver, Councilmember Brian Wesp, Mayor Phil Rice
- Roll Call
- 3. Council Minutes
3.1 December 21, 2020 Regular Meeting
- 4. Open Forum
4.1 Police Activity Update
- 5. Public Hearings
- 6. Consent Agenda
- 7. Reports of Officers, Boards & Commissions
7.1 Planning Items: NONE
7.2 Parks & Recreation Board Items
7.2.A Aquatic Center Annual Report
- 8. Petitions, Requests, & Communications
- 9. Ordinances and Resolutions
9.1 RES/Annual Appointments to Various Committees
9.2 RES/Annual Designations of Depositories
9.3 ORD/Purchase Agreement; Sale of Property to Anoka-Hennepin School District for Fred Moore School Expansion. (2nd Reading)
9.4 ORD/Lease Agreement; Lease of Parking Stalls to Anoka-Hennepin School District. (2nd Reading)
9.5 RES/Approving Purchase Agreement; City’s Purchase of 2749 Fairoak Ave
9.6 RES/Authorizing Application to the James Metzen Mighty Ducks Grant on Behalf of the Anoka Area Ice Arena Association, Inc
9.7 RES/Waiving Late Fee and Food Sales Requirements for On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor & Wine Licenses for 2021 Renewal Period
- 10. Unfinished Business
- 11. New Business
11.1 Recognizing Councilmember Freeburg for 24 Years of Service on the Anoka City Council
- 12. Updates and Reports
12.1 Tentative Agendas
12.2 COVID-19: City Operations, Changes, and Impacts – Questions, Comments, and Discussion
- Adjournment
Anoka City Council 01-04-2021
