Anoka-Champlin Fireboard Meeting 9-12-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Changes to the Agenda
- 4. Minutes for Approval
4.1 April 11, 2018 Regular Meeting Minutes
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Communications and Information
6.1 Report from Fire Chief
- 7. Consent Agenda
7.1 Check Register for Fire Dept. Bills Payable Thru August 27, 2018
7.2 Quarterly Incident/Inspection Report Thru June 2018
7.3 Accepting of Redpath & Company 2017 Anoka-Champlin Fire Department Audit
- 8. Appeals
None
- 9. Committee Reports
None
- 10. Unfinished Business
None
- 11. New Business
11.1 Discussion and Approval of the 2019 Anoka-Champlin Fire Department Budget
11.2 Conditional Approval of the Replacement Paid-On-Call Firefighters
- 12. Adjournment