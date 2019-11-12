Anoka-Champlin Fireboard Meeting 12-11-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Changes to Agenda
- 4. Minutes for Approval
4.1 September 12, 2018 Regular Meeting Minutes
4.2 March 14, 2019, Special Meeting Minutes
4.3 April 10, 2019, Regular Meeting Minutes
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Communications and Information
- 7. Consent Agenda
7.1 Anoka Resolution 2019-004, Annual Designations and Appointments for 2019
7.2 Check Register for Fire Dept. Bills Payable Thru October 28, 2019
7.3 Accepting of Redpath & Company 2018 Anoka-Champlin Fire Department Audit
7.4 Approval of LMC Liability Coverage Waiver Form
- 8. Appeals
NONE
- 9. Committee Reports
NONE
- 10. Unfinished Business
NONE
- 11. New Business
11.1 Discussion and Approval of the 2020 Anoka-Champlin Fire Department Budget
11.2 Conditional Approval of the Replacement Paid-On-Call Firefighters
11.3 Approve Proposed Changes to Fire Department Personnel Policy Manual
- 12. Adjournment