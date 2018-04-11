Anoka-Champlin Fireboard Annual and Regular Meetings 04-10-2019

- Anoka-Champlin Joint Powers Fire Board
Annual Meeting Agenda
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the 2018 Annual Meeting Minutes
- 4. Presentation of the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department 2018 Annual Report
- 5. Approval of Appointment of At-Large Member
- 6. Election of Fire Board Officers for 2019
- 7. Other Business
7.1 Consideration and Approval of Resolution Naming Depositories for 2019
- 8. Adjournment
- Anoka-Champlin Joint Powers Fire Board
Regular Meeting Agenda
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Changes to the Agenda
- 4. Minutes for Approval
4.1 April 11, 2018 Regular Meeting Minutes
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Communications and Information
6.1 Report from Fire Chief
6.2 Champlin Resolution Appointing Representatives and Alternates to the Anoka-Champlin Fire Board for 2019
6.3 Anoka Resolution Appointing Representatives and Alternates to the Anoka-Champlin Fire Board for 2019
- 7. Consent Agenda
7.1 Check Register for Fire Dept Bills Payable Thru August 27, 2018
- 8. Appeals
None
- 9. Committee Reports
None
- 10. Unfinished Business
None
- 11. New Business
11.1 Conditional Approval of the Replacement Paid-on-Call Firefighters
11.2 Consideration of Personnel Action
Closed Meeting Pursuant to MN Stat Sec 13D. 05 Div2. To Consider Allegations or Charges Against Individual Subject to Fire Board Authority
- 12. Adjournment