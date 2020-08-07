Anoka-Champlin Fire Board Meeting 7-8-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Changes to the Agenda
- 4. Minutes for Approval
4.1 April 22, 2020 Regular Meeting Minutes
4.2 April 22, 2020 Annual Meeting Minutes
4.3 May 13, 2020 Working Session Meeting Minutes
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Communications and Information
- 7. Consent Agenda
None
- 8. Appeals
None
- 9. Committee Reports
None
- 10. Unfinished Business
None
- 11. New Business
11.1 2021 Proposed Budget Approval
11.2 Accept 2019 Audit Report
11.3 Review Interim Fire Chief Report
- 12. Adjournment