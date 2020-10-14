Anoka-Champlin Fire Board Meeting 10-14-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Changes to the Agenda
3.1 Pledge of Allegiance
- 4. Minutes for Approval
4.1 September 15, 2020 Regular Meeting Minutes
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Communications and Information
- 7. Consent Agenda
None
- 8. Appeals
None
- 9. Committee Reports
None
- 10. Unfinished Business
None
- 11. New Business
11.1 Donated Vehicle to Fire Department - Chief Kline
11.2 Senior Safety Program - Chief Kline
11.3 Fire Board By-Law Amendments - Bret Heitkamp
11.4 Search Firm Recommendation
11.5 Approve Hiring of Five POC Firefighters - Chief Kline
11.6 Interim Chief - Bret Heitkamp and Greg Lee
- 12. Next Fire Board Meeting -
Planned Agenda Items:
- 13. Adjournment