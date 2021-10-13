Anoka-Champlin Fire Board Meeting 10-13-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Changes to the Agenda
- 5. Minutes for Approval
5.1 June 21, 2021, Work Session Minutes
- 6. Open Forum
- 7. Communications and Information
7.1 Chief’s Update – Chief Massicotte
- 8. Consent Agenda
- 9. Appeals
- 10. Committee Reports
- 11. Unfinished Business
- 12. New Business
12.1. Promotion of Probationary Firefighters - Chief Massicotte
- 12.2. JPA Changes – Chief Massicotte
- 12.3. ARPA Funds Purchase Request – Chief Massicotte
- 13. Next Fire Board Meeting
- 14. Adjournment