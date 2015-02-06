Anoka-Champlin Fire Board Meeting 07-28-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Changes to the Agenda
- 5. Minutes for Approval
5.1 June 21, 2021, Work Session Minutes
- 6. Open Forum
- 7. Communications and Information
7.1 Chief’s Update – Chief Massicotte
- 8. Consent Agenda
8.1 Acceptance of the 2020 Annual Audit
- 9. Appeals - None.
- 10. Committee Reports - None.
- 11. Unfinished Business - None.
- 12. New Business
12.1. Paid on Call Firefighter Hiring Approval - Chief Massicotte
- 12.2. 2022 Proposed Budget
- 13. Next Fire Board Meeting
- 14. Adjournment