Anoka-Champlin Fire Board Meeting 05-19-2021

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Changes to the Agenda
- 5. Minutes for Approval
- 6. Open Forum
- 7. Communications and Information
7.1. Chief’s Update – Chief Massicotte
- 8. Consent Agenda
- 9. Appeals
- 10. Committee Reports
- 11. Unfinished Business
11.1. Review and Discuss Chief Kline’s Final Report. – Chief Massicotte
- 12. New Business
12.1. Paid on Call Firefighter Recruitment and Selection- Chief Massicotte
- 12.2. Scheduling of a Fire Board Work Session – Chief Massicotte
- 13. Next Fire Board Meeting
- 14. Adjournment