Anoka-Champlin Fire Board Annual and Regular Meetings 04-13-2022

- 1. Regular Meeting Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Changes to the Agenda
- 5. Minutes for Approval
- 6. Open Forum
- 7. Communications and Information
- 8. Consent Agenda
- 9. Appeals
- 10. Committee Reports
- 11. Unfinished Business
11.1 Approval to hire new paid-on call firefighters candidates
- 12. New Business
12.1 Accept the resignations of Firefighter’s DeMarais and Lubowitz
- 12.2 Approval of the Fire Captains Union Contract.
- 13. Next Fire Board Meeting
The next Regular Fire Board Meeting will be TBD @ 6PM, at Anoka Council Chambers.
- 14. Regular Meeting Adjournment
- 1. Annual Meeting Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Election of Fire Board officers for 2022
- 4. Set Meeting Schedule for 2022
- 5. Presentation of the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department 2021 Annual Report.
- 6. Other Business
- 7. Adjournment