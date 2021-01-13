Anoka-Champlin Fire Board Meeting 01-13-2021

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Acceptance of Board appointments of Member, staff and Alternate Members
- Annual Appointment of At Large Board Member
- Roll Call
- Appointment of Vice-Chair
- Changes to the Agenda
- Approval of Minutes
- Regular Fire Board Meeting Schedule for 2021
- Designation of Official Depositories
- Fire Chief Hiring Update
- Accept $5400 Firehouse Subs grant
- ACFD Overtime/FSLA
- League of Minnesota Cities Insurance waiver
- Paid on Call Firefighter Recruitment and Selection
- Next Meetings