Anoka-Champlin Fire Board Annual and Regular Meetings 4-22-2020

Loading the player...
- Anoka-Champlin Joint Power fire Board Annual Meeting Agenda
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Election of Fire Board Officers for 2020
- 4. Approval of Appointment of At-Large Member
- 5. Presentation of the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department 2019 Annual Report
- 6. Other Business
6.1 Consideration and Approval of Resolution Naming Depositories for 2020
- 7. Adjournment
- Anoka-Champlin Joint Powers Fire Board Regular Meeting Agenda
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Changes to the Agenda
- 4. Minutes for Approval
4.1 December 11, 2019, Regular Meeting Minutes
4.2 March 5, 2020, Working Session Minutes
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Communications and Information
- 7. Consent Agenda
None
- 8. Appeals
None
- 9. Committee Reports
None
- 10. Unfinished Business
None
- 11. New Business
11.1 Consider Recommendation to Hire Fire Chief
11.2 Establish Regular and Annual Fire Board Meeting Dates, Times, Locations
11.3 Approve Appointment of Fire Department Administrative Assistant
11.4 Acceptance of Board Appointments
- 12. Adjournment