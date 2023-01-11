Anoka-Champlin Fire Board 11-01-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Changes to the Agenda
- 5. Minutes for Approval
- 6. Open Forum
- 7. Communications and Information
7.1 Chief’s Update.
- 8. Consent Agenda
- 9. Appeals
- 10. Committee Reports
- 11. Unfinished Business
11.1 Recommending Changes to the Joint Powers Agreement Formulary
- 12. New Business
12.1 Accept the resignations of Lieutenant Schewe and Firefighter McLaughlin
- 12.2 Promotion of Josue Dimas and Ashley Dehn from Firefighter to Lieutenant
- 12.3 Approve decision to not waive statutory tort liability limits for the Anoka-Champlin Fire Dept.
- 12.4 Accept donation from Anoka Municipal Liquor for Public Education
- 13. Next Fire Board Meeting
- 14. Adjournment