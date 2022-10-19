Anoka-Champlin Fire Board meeting 10-19-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Changes to the Agenda
- 5. Minutes for Approval
- 6. Open Forum
- 7. Communications and Information
7.1 Chief’s Update.
- 8. *Consent Agenda
8.1 Approve decision to not waive statutory tort liability limits for the Anoka-Champlin FireDept
- 9. Appeals
- 10. Committee Reports
- 11. Unfinished Business
- 12. New Business
12.1 Promotion of Probationary Firefighters - Chief Massicotte
- 13. Next Fire Board Meeting - The next Regular Fire Board Meeting will be January 18th @ 6PM, at the Anoka Council Chambers
- 14. Adjournment