Anoka-Champlin Fire Board 02-13-2025

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Acknowledgement of Board appointments of Member, staff and Alternate Members – Nate Truesdell
- 4. Annual Appointment of At Large Board Member – Nate Truesdell
- 5. Roll Call
- 6. Changes to the Agenda
- 7. Minutes for Approval
7.1 July 17th, 2024, Regular Meeting Minutes
- 8. Open Forum
- 9. Communications and Information
9.1 Chief’s Update – Chief Massicotte
- 10. Consent Agenda
- 11. Appeals
- 12. Committee Reports
- 13. Unfinished Business
- 14. New Business
12.1 Designation of Official Depositories – Chief Massicotte
- 12.2. Approve decision to not waive statutory tort liability limits for the Anoka-Champlin Fire Dept. – Chief Massicotte
- 12.3 Accept donations from Anoka Halloween Inc, Better Value Liquor’s and Amira Choice. – Chief Massicotte
- 12.4. Approve the disposal of Fire Department Property – Chief Massicotte
- 12.5 Approve the promotions of Probationary Firefighters Thurner, Hartmann, Nelson, Feenstra, Collins, Cook, and Van Staden to the rank of Firefighter – Chief Massicotte
- 12.6 Accept the resignations of Firefighters Haynes, Ekberg, Bottineau, Dimas, and Leen – Chief Massicotte
- 15. Next Fire Board Meeting
- 16. Adjournment