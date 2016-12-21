- Anoka-Champlin Annual Meeting Agenda
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of the 2016 Annual Meeting Minutes
- 4. Presentation of the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department 2016 Annual Report
- 5. Annual Financial Report for 2016. (Informational Only, No Presentation)
- 6. Approval of Appointment of At-Large Member (Position Currently Held by Dennis Bjorklund)
- 7. Election of Fire Board Officers for 2017
- 8. Other Business
8.1 Consideration and Approval of Resolution Naming Depositories for 2017
- 9. Adjournment
- Anoka-Champlin Fireboard Regular Meeting
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Changes to the Agenda
- 4. Minutes for Approval
4.1 December 21, 2016 Regular Meeting Minutes
4.2 February 22, 2017 Special Meeting Minutes
- 5. Open Forum
- 6. Communications and Information
6.1 Report from Fire Chief
6.2 Champlin Correspondence Appointing Representatives and Alternates to the Anoka-Champlin Joint Powers Fire Board
6.3 Anoka Correspondences Appointing Representing and Alternates to the Anoka-Champlin Joint Powers Fire Board
- 7. Consent Agenda
7.1 Balance Sheet Through March 31, 2017 Statement of Revenues, Expenditures and Changes in Fund Balances Through March 31, 2017
7.2 Approval of Check Register for Fire Dept. Bills Payable 12/23/16-3/24/17
7.3 Fire Statistics for 4th Quarter 2016 and 1st Quarter 2017
7.4 Quarterly Incident/Inspections Reports Thru March 2017
7.5 Set Next Anoka-Champlin Fire Board Regular Meeting to be Tentatively Held on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 9 a.m. at the Anoka Council Chambers
- 8. Appeals
None
- 9. Committee Reports
None
- 10. Unfinished Business
None
- 11. New Business
None
- 12. Adjournment
Anoka-Champlin Annual and Regular Fireboard Meetings 4-12-2017
Loading the player...