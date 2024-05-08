Anoka Budget Presentation & City Council 08-05-2024

Loading the player...
- ANNUAL BUDGET PRESENTATION
- 1. CITY COUNCIL MEETING CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
3.1 June 24, 2024 Worksession.
July 15, 2024 Regular Meeting.
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S) - NONE
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS - NONE
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION - NONE
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Trunk Highway 47 Corridor and BNSF Grade Separation Project; Supporting Pursuit of FY 2023-2024 Railroad Crossing Elimination (“RCE”) Program Grant Funding.
- 9.2. ORD/Amending Chapter 14, Animals. (1st Reading)
- 9.3. RES/Opposing the Proposed New Anoka Jail Facilities.
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS – NONE
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
11.1. Proposed Contract Relating to Organized Solid Waste and Yardwaste Collection.
- 11.2. Road Closures Associated with the Social District.
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT