Anoka Budget Meeting & Regular City Council 08-07-2023

- ANNUAL BUDGET PRESENTATION
- 1. CITY COUNCIL CALL TO ORDER
- 2. ROLL CALL
- 3. COUNCIL MINUTES
- 4. OPEN FORUM
4.1. Police Activity Update.
- 4.2. Highway 10 Anoka Construction Update.
- 5. PUBLIC HEARING(S)
5.1 Tax Abatement of Parcels Within the City of Anoka to Issue Tax Abatement Bonds. Authorizing the Sale of Abatement Bonds, Series 2023B in an Amount not to Exceed $11,000,000.
- 6. CONSENT AGENDA
- 7. REPORTS OF OFFICERS, BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
- 8. PETITIONS, REQUESTS & COMMUNICATION
- 9. ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS
9.1. RES/Revising Resolution RES-2023-048 Relating to the Issuance and Sale of Taxable General Obligation Tax Abatement Bonds, Series 2023B In The Amount of $11,000,000.
- 9.2. RES/Revising Resolution RES-2023-049 Relating to the Intent to Reimburse Expenditures Using Proceeds of Tax Abatement Bonds.
- 9.3. RES/Approving Property Tax Abatements.
- 9.4. ORD/Authorizing the Sale of Abatement Bonds, Series 2023B in an Amount not to Exceed $11,000,000. (2nd Reading)
- 9.5. ORD/Amending Chapter 18 Buildings and Building Regulations. (2nd Reading)
- 9.6. ORD/Amending City Council Salaries. (2nd Reading)
- 9.7. ORD/Establishing Social District Regulations. (1st Reading)
- 9.8. ORD/Revising 2023 Master Fee Schedule. (1st Reading)
- 9.9. RES/Approving Contract for Deed, 2939 6th Avenue.
- 9.10. RES/Reserving a Cannabis Retailers License for the City of Anoka.
- 9.11. ORD/ Regulating the Use of Cannabis Products in Public Spaces. (1st Reading)
- 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- 11. NEW BUSINESS
- 12. UPDATES & REPORTS
12.1. Tentative Agendas.
- ADJOURNMENT