Andover Planning Commission 11-26-2024

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Minutes – November 12, 2024, Regular Meeting
- 4. Public Hearing: Sketch Plan Review for a residential subdivision using a Planned Unit Development (PUD) – Lakeview at Sloth Farms - 13624 Gladiola St NW; PID# 33-32-2431-0042 – General Contractors of MN, Inc. (Applicant)
- 5. Public Hearing: Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Amendment for a drive-through use at 2184 Bunker Lake Blvd NW; PID# 34-32-24-31-0154 – The Architects Partnership Ltd. (Applicant)
- 6. Other Business