Andover Planning Commission 11-14-2023

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Minutes
- 4. Public Hearing: Comprehensive Plan Amendment Request – PID# 23-32-24-33-0002 & PID# 23-32-24-32-0006 – To change the guided land use for the above noted properties from URHL – Urban Residential High Low to URH – Urban Residential High and 1.5 acres of NC– Neighborhood Commercial. (Applicant: J.A. Wedum Foundation)
- 5. Public Hearing: Rezoning Request - PID# 23-32-24-33-0002 & PID# 23-32-24-32-0006 – Rezone Properties from M-2: Multiple Dwelling High Low Density to M-3 Multiple Dwelling High Density and NB – Neighborhood Commercial. (Applicant: J.A. Wedum Foundation)
- 6. Public Hearing: Interim Use Permit – Mining & Land Reclamation – PID(S)# 07-32-24-340003; 07-32-24-33-0001 and 07-32-24-23-0002. (Applicant: Darren Lazan)
- 7. Public Hearing: Consider a variance for the width of an access road to a single-family home to be located at 2274 164th Avenue NW (PID 15-32-24-22-0015). (Applicant: Shawn Mars)
- 8. Other Business
a. Reschedule December 26, 2023 Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting
- 9. Adjournment