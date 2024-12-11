Andover Planning Commission 11-12-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Minutes – October 8, 2024, Regular Meeting
- 4. Public Hearing: Consider Planned Unit Development (PUD) for Meadows East – Unaddressed Property 16xxx Ward Lake Drive NW; PID# 11-32-24-41-0003 – SW Wold Construction, Inc. (Applicant).
- 5. Public Hearing: Consider Interim Use Permit (IUP) Request – Mining & Land Reclamation – 83 Old Constance Blvd NW; PID# 13-32-24-11-0004 - Chris Hogie & Katelyn Kiekbusch (Applicants).
- 6. Public Hearing: Consider Interim Use Permit (IUP) Request – Construction of an Accessory Structure Prior to Principal Structure – 83 Old Constance Blvd NW; PID# 13-32-24-11-0004 - Chris Hogie & Katelyn Kiekbusch (Applicants).
- 7. Public Hearing: Consider an amendment to the Planned Unit Development (PUD) - Incorporate new Uses - unaddressed property located at Bunker Lake Blvd NW and 7th Avenue NW; (PID# 30-32-24-43-0072 - Colliers Engineering and Design (Applicants).
- 8. Public Hearing: Consider a Preliminary Plat - Andover Crossings II - unaddressed property located at Bunker Lake Blvd NW and 7th Avenue NW; (PID# 30-32-24-43-0072 - Colliers Engineering and Design (Applicants).
- 9. Public Hearing: Consider a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) – Automobile Service Station / Bulk Fuel Storage / Exterior Storage - unaddressed property located at Bunker Lake Blvd NW and 7th Avenue NW; (PID# 30-32-24-43-0072 - Colliers Engineering and Design (Applicants).
- 10. Other Business
- 11. Adjournment