Andover Planning 08-24-2021

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Minutes – August 10, 2021 Regular Meeting
- 4. Public Hearing: Consider Preliminary Plat – Meadows at Nightingale – PID# 22-32-24-31-0019 – Tamarack Land Development LLC (Applicant)
- 5. Public Hearing: Consider Rezoning Request – Rezone property from R-1: Single Family Rural to R-4: Single Family Urban - PID #’s: 23-32-24-41-0001, 23-32-24-42-0003, 23-32-24-43-0005, 23-32-24-44-0001, 24-32-24-31-0001, 24-32-24-32-0001, 24-32-24-33-0001, 24-32-24-34-0001, and 24-32-24-43-0001 – U.S. Home Corporation dba Lennar (Applicant)
- 6. Public Hearing: Consider Conditional Use Permit (CUP) / Planned Unit Development (PUD) Request – PID #’s: 23-32-24-41-0001, 23-32-24-42-0003, 23-32-24-43-0005, 23-32-24-44-0001, 24-32-24-31-0001, 24-32-24-32-0001, 24-32-24-33-0001, 24-32-24-34-0001, and 24-32-24-43-0001 – U.S. Home Corporation dba Lennar (Applicant)
- 7. Public Hearing: Consider Preliminary Plat – Fields of Winslow Cove - PID #’s: 23-32-24-41-0001, 23-32-24-42-0003, 23-32-24-43-0005, 23-32-24-44-0001, 24-32-24-31-0001, 24-32-24-32-0001, 24-32-24-33-0001, 24-32-24-34-0001, and 24-32-24-43-0001 – U.S. Home Corporation dba Lennar (Applicant)
- 8. Other Business
- 9. Adjournment