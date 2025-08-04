Andover Planning Commission 04-08-2025

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Minutes — March 19, 2025, Special Meeting
- 4. Approval of Minutes — March 25, 2025, Regular Meeting
- 5. Public Hearing: Consider a residential subdivision using a Planned Unit Development PUD) on the property at 13624 Gladiola Street NW ( PID 33- 32- 24- 31- 0042). (Applicant: General Contractors of MN Inc.).
- 6. Public Hearing: Consider a Preliminary Plat for a 5- lot residential subdivision. on the property at 13624 Gladiola Street NW ( PID 33- 32- 24- 31- 0042). ( Applicant: General Contractors of MN Inc.).
- 7. Public Hearing: Consider a Conditional Use Permit ( CUP) for the addition of antennas to the existing water tower and related ground mounted equipment for the property at 1717 Crosstown Boulevard NW (PID 22- 32- 24- 41- 00106). ( Applicant: AT&T Mobility c/o Terra Consulting Group, Ltd.).
- 8. Other Business
- 9. Adjournment