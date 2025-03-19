Andover Planning Commission 03-19-2025

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Oath of Office — Commissioner Roger Grout
- 4. Approval of Minutes — February 25, 2025, Workshop
- 5. Approval of Minutes — February 25, 2025, Regular Meeting
- 6. Public Hearing: Consider a variance for Accessory Structure Construction Requirements — 3149162" d Ln NW; PID 16-32- 24- 23- 0009 — Nick Morter, Minnesota Irrigation/ Landscapes Unlimited Outdoors Inc. (Applicant).
- 7. Public Hearing: Consider Interim Use Permit ( IUP) Request — Mining & Land Reclamation 16xxx Tulip St NW; PID# 08- 32- 24- 34- 0001 — Derrick Whiting (Applicant).
- 8. Public Hearing: Consider a Planned Unit Development ( PUD) of a residential subdivision on the unaddressed propertyat 16xxx Ward Lake Drive NW; PID# 11- 32- 24- 41- 0003 - SW Wold Construction Inc. (Applicant).
- 9. Public Hearing: Consider City Code Amendment — City Code 12-2 adding definition of Cannabis Retail Business" & City Code 12-11: Commercial/ Industrial Permitted, Permitted Accessory, Conditional, Interim and Prohibited Uses — " Cannabis Retail Business" — City of Andover (Applicant)
- 10. Election of Vice Chairperson (effective next meeting)
- 11. Other Business
- 12. Adjournment