Andover Planning Commission 02-25-2025

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Oath of Office — Commissioners Scott Hudson, Chuck Naughton, & Jonathan Weinhold
- 4. Approval of Minutes — January 28, 2025, Regular Meeting
- 5. Public Hearing: Sketch Plan Review for a residential subdivision using a Planned Unit Development ( PUD) — Finnes Estates — 888 Crosstown Blvd ( PID# 23- 32- 24- 11- 0007) and 15540 Prairie Rd NW ( PID# 23- 32- 24- 11- 0002) — Brian Jansen, Boulder Contracting Applicant)
- 6. Election of Chairperson & Vice Chairperson ( effective next meeting)
- 7. Other Business
- 8. Adjournment