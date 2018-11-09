Andover Planning 9-11-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Minutes - August 14, 2018 Regular Meeting and August 28, 2018 Work Session Meeting
- 4. Public Hearing - Conditional Use Permit Amendment - Addition of Private Utility Structures - 15825 7th Avenue NW - Northern Natural Gas Co.
- 5. Public Hearing - Variance - Reduce to Front Yard Setback on a County Road - 181st Avenue NW - TC Homes
- 6. Public Hearing - Sketch Plan - 9 Urban Residential Lots - 1049 Andover Blvd NW - Mark of Excellence, Inc
- 7. Public Hearing - Rezoning - Ag Agriculture to R1 Single Family Rural - 7th Avenue NW/165th Lane - JD Andover Holdings LLC
- 8. Public Hearing - Planned Unit Development Amendment - The Preserve at Petersen Farms - JD Andover Holdings LLC
- 9. Public Hearing - Preliminary Plat - The Preserve at Petersen Farms - JD Andover Holdings LLC
- 10. Other Business
- 11. Adjournment