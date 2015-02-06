Andover Planning 8-25-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Public Hearing: Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Amendment - "The Preserve at Petersen Farms" Phase 2 - PIDS 07-32-24-42-0002, 07-32-24-43-0003, 07-32-24-34-0002, 07-32-24-34-0003, 07-32-24-33-0001, 07-32-24-31-0001, 07-32-24-32-0001, 07-32-24-23-0002, 07-32-24-24-0001 - JD Holdings
- 4. Public Hearing: Preliminary Plat - The Meadows at Petersen Farms (46 - Single Family Rural Lots) - PIDS: 07-32-24-42-0002, 07-32-24-43-0003, 07-32-24-31-0001, 07-32-24-34-0002 - JD Holdings
- 5. Other Business
- 6. Adjournment