Andover Planning 7-14-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Minutes - May 12, 2020 Regular Meeting
- 4. Public Hearing - Amendment to City Code Title 12, Chapter 2: Rules and Definitions and City Code Title 12, Chapter 12: Commercial / Industrial Permitted, Permitted Accessory, Conditional, Interim and Prohibited Uses - City of Andover (Applicant)
- 5. Public Hearing - Amendment to City Code Title 12, Chapter 7: Fences and Walls - City of Andover (Applicant)
- 6. Other Business
- 7. Adjournment