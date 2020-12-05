Andover Planning 5-12-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Minutes - February 11, 2020 Work Session Meeting
- 4. Approval of Minutes - February 11, 2020 Regular Meeting
- 5. Public Hearing - Amendment to City Code Title 12, Chapter 13, Section 22: - interim Performance Standards - City of Andover (Applicant)
- 6. Public Hearing - Amendment to City Code Title 12, Chapter 13, Section 8: - Off-Street Parking Requirements - City of Andover (Applicant)
- 7. Public Hearing - Consider City Code Amendments Related to "Sight Triangles" ("Clear View Triangles") in Title 12 - Zoning Regulations, Chapter 2 - Rules and Definitions, 2- Definitions; Title 12 Zoning Regulations, Chapter 13 - Performance Standards, 6 - Landscaping of Nonresidential Properties - Subsection G - Restrictions (3); and Title 12 Zoning Regulations Chapter 13 - Performance Standards, 10 - Traffic Control - Subsection C
- 8. Other Business
- 9. Adjournment