Andover Planning 4-9-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Oath of Office - Commissioner Karen Godfrey
- 4. Approval of Minutes - March 26, 2019 Regular Meeting
- 5. Public Hearing - Conditional Use Permit - Home Occupation: Sapphire Massage - 14405 Osage St NW - Sara Johnson
- 6. Public Hearing - Interim Use Permit - Land Reclamation - NE Corner of Prairie Rd/146th LN NW, PIN 25-32-24-21-0004 - Mark and Mike Smith
- 7. Public Hearing - Preliminary Plat - Catcher's Creek West - 1049 Andover Blvd NW - Mark Smith
- 8. Other Business
- 9. Adjournment