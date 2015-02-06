Andover Planning 4-27-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Minutes
- 4. Public Hearing: Consider Rezoning Request – Rezone property from M2 -Multiple Dwelling to R-4 - Single Family-Urban Part of PIN 30-32-24-43-0001; Unaddressed parcel – Tom Bakritges, Capstone Homes (Applicant – Andover 648-1 Land LLC)
- 5. Public Hearing: Consider Conditional Use Permit (CUP) / Planned Unit Development (PUD) Request - Part of PIN 30-32-24-43-0001; Unaddressed parcel – Tom Bakritges, Capstone Homes (Applicant – Andover 648-1 Land LLC)
- 6. Public Hearing: Consider Preliminary Plat- Andover Village - Part of PIN 30-32-24-43-0001; Unaddressed parcel – Tom Bakritges, Capstone Homes (Applicant – Andover 648-1 Land LLC)
- 7. Other Business
- 8. Adjournment