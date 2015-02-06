Andover Planning 11-24-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Oath of Office – Commissioner Wes Volkenant
- 4. Approval of Minutes – November 10, 2020 Regular Meeting
- 5. Public Hearing: Sketch Plan /PUD Concept Plan – Fields of Winslow Cove – PID #’s: 23-32-24-41-0001, 23-32-24-42-0003, 23-32-24-43-0005, 23-32-24-44-0001, 24-32-24-31-0001, 24-32-24-32-0001, 24-32-24-33-0001, 24-32-24-34-0001, 24-32-24-43-0001 – U.S. Home Corporation dba Lennar, LLC (Applicant).
- 6. Other Business
- 7. Adjournment