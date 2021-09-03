Andover Planning 03-09-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Approval of Minutes –2/23/21 Workshop and 2/23/21 Regular meeting
- 4. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit – Accessory Dwelling Unit – 4815 159th Ave NW – Margaret Kliber (Applicant)
- 5. Public Hearing – Comprehensive Plan Amendment – Future Land Use Map – Capstone Homes (Applicant)
- 6. Public Hearing – City Code Amendment – City Code Title 12, Chapter 12 – City of Andover (Applicant)
- 7. Other Business
- 8. Adjournment