Andover Park and Recreation Meeting 8-16-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Oath of Office/Newly Appointed Commissioner
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Approval of Minutes (8/16/18)
- 5. Agenda Approval
- 6. Consider Mark Smith Sketch Plan/Park Dedication Requirements
- 7. Consider Estates of Cedar Ridge/Park Dedication Requirements
- 8. Consider Petersen Farms Preliminary Plat/Park Dedication Requirements
- 9. Discuss 2018 Park Dedication Study/Feature Community Play Field Area, Cont.
- 10. Update on Joint Meeting With City Council
- 11. Outstanding Items
- 12.
- 13. Chair's Report
- 14. Adjournment