Andover Park and Recreation Meeting 7-18-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Resident Forum
- 3. Approval of Minutes (6/6/19)
- 4. Agenda Approval
- 5. Consider 2019 Tournament Application/Andover Athletic Association
- 6. Consider 2019 Fall Football/Baseball/Softball Schedule
- 7. Consider 2019 Tournament Application/Andover Football Association
- 8. Consider 2019 Fall Football/Soccer/Lacrosse Schedule
- 9. Consider Villas at Crosstown Woods Preliminary Plat/Park Dedication Requirements
- 10. Update of Andover Station North Ball Field Facility/Lighting of East Ball Field, Cont.
- 11. Anoka County Sheriff's Department 2nd Quarterly Report
- 12. Park Dedication Improvement Fund 2nd Quarterly Report/Finance Department
- 13. Discuss National Fitness Campaign
- 14. Outstanding Items
- 16. Chair's Report
- 17. Adjournment