Andover Park and Recreation Meeting 7-16-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Resident Forum
- 3. Approval of Minutes (06/18/20 Regular and Work Session)
- 4. Agenda Approval
- 5. Consider 2020 Fall Softball/Baseball/Football Schedule
- 6. Consider 2020 Tournament Application/Andover Football Association
- 7. Consider 2020 Fall Soccer/Lacrosse/Football Schedule
- 8. Anoka County Sheriff's Department 2nd Quarterly Report
- 9. Park Dedication Improvement Fund 2nd Quarterly Report/Finance Department
- 10. Outstanding Items
- 11.
- 12. Chair's Report
- 13. Adjournment