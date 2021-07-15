Andover Park and Recreation Meeting 7-15-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Resident Forum
- 3. Approval of Minutes (6/17/21 Regular)
- 4. Agenda Approval
- 5. Consider 2021 Tournament Applications
- 6. Consider 2021 Fall Softball/Baseball/Football Schedule
- 7. Consider 2021 Fall Soccer/Lacrosse/Football Schedule
- 8. Anoka County Sheriff’s Department 2nd Quarterly Report
- 9. Park Dedication Improvement Fund 2nd Quarterly Report/Finance Department
- 10.Consider Revised 2022-2026 Park Capital Improvement Plan
- 11. Outstanding Items
- 12. Chair’s Report
- 13. Adjournment