Andover Park and Recreation Meeting 4-16-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Resident Forum
- 3. Approval of Minutes (03/5/20)
- 4. Agenda Approval
- 5. Consider 2020 Spring/Summer Softball/Baseball Schedule
- 6. Consider New Organization/CR United Soccer
- 7. Consider 2020 Tournament Application for Soccer/Lacrosse
- 8. Consider 2020 Spring/Summer Soccer/Lacrosse Schedule
- 9. Review Concepts Plans and Cost Estimates/Prairie Knoll Park Plan/20-18
- 10. Consider Security Lighting Cost/Strootman Park/20-12, Cont.
- 11. Anoka County sheriff's Department 1st Quarterly Report
- 12. Park Dedication Improvement Fund 1st Quarterly Report/Finance Department
- 13. Outstanding Items
- 14. Appoint a Vice Chair
- 15. Chair's Report
- 16. Adjournment