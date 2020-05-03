Andover Park and Recreation Meeting 3-5-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Election of Chairperson and Vice Chairperson for 2020
- 3. Appoint Representative to Andover Community Center Advisory Committee
- 4. Resident Forum
- 5. Approval of Minutes (01/16/20)
- 6. Agenda Approval
- 7. Update of North Metro Soccer Association Merger with Three Rivers Soccer Association
- 8. Review Concept Plans and Cost Estimates/Prairie Knoll Park/20-18
- 9. Consider Street Lighting Cost/Strootman Park/20-12
- 10. Reschedule Park and Recreation Commission Meeting
- 11. Outstanding Items
- 13. Chair's Report
- 14. Adjournment