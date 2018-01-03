Andover Park and Recreation Meeting 3-22-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Resident Forum
- 3. Approval of Minutes (2/22/18) and (3/1/18)
- 4. Agenda Approval
- 5. Consider Estates of Cedar Ridge Sketch Plan Park Dedication Requirements
- 6. Consider 2018 Spring/Summer Soccer/Lacrosse Schedule
- 7. Consider 2018 Tournament Application/The Heroes Tourney 2nd Annual Softball Tournament - Tribute to the Troops MN
- 8. Consider 2018 Application for Scheduled Use of Recreational Facilities/Andover High School Fast Pitch Softball Program
- 9. Consider New Organization/MN Augers Baseball
- 10. Consider 2018 Spring/Summer Softball/Baseball Schedule
- 11. Outstanding Items
- 13. Chair's Report
- 14. Adjournment